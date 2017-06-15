Income tax department to recruit for 58 vacancies

Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi, recently published an employment notification for various posts. Applications are invited from the meritorious sportspersons for appointment to the posts of inspector, tax assistant, stenographer (grade II) and multi-tasking staff.
Interested and eligible candidates have to send the application form to the Income tax
head office on or before June 30, 2017.
The posts are temporary but likely to be permanent. The probation period is of two years.
The remuneration offered (in Rs):
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Income tax inspector
|
9
|
Tax assistant
|
19
|
Stenographer (grade II)
|
1
|
Multi tasking staff (MTS)
|
29
|
Total
|
58
|
Post
|
Pay band
|
Grade pay
|
Income tax inspector
|
9300 - 34800
|
4600
|
Tax assistant
|
5200-20200
|
2400
|
Stenographer (grade II)
|
5200-20200
|
2400
|
Multi tasking staff (MTS)
|
5200-20200
|
1800
Eligibility criteria
Candidates interested in income tax
inspector and tax assistant posts should have graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent. The candidates keen on tax assistant post should also be accomplished in data entry with speed of 8000 key depressions per hour. For stenographer and MTS post, the candidate should be 12th class pass or equivalent. Candidates applying for stenographer’s post should also be able to take diction at 80 words per minute and transcription 50 words per minute in English or 65 words per minute in Hindi.
The age limit for all the post is minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years as on June 10, 2016. The candidates must have been born not earlier than June 10, 1987, and not later than June 10, 1999.
The appointment will be made of sportsperson considered meritorious. The proficiency of the sports person will be evaluated on the basis of their participation in recognised tournament/event t. It will be evaluated in the following descending order of importance:
* International tournaments or events like Olympics and World Championships
* International tournaments or event of regional importance like the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games or Afro-Asian Games
* Other international tournaments or events like SAF Games etc
* Domestic tournaments or events of national senior level like the National Games, National Federation Games etc
The best of three performances in the calendar year, in the descending order, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. The events held after April 1, 2013, will be considered for evaluation.
Candidates will have to provide evidence in support of merit in sports events or games. Candidates have to produce self-attested copies of certificates awarded by:
List of the preferred games or sports:
|
Competition
|
Authority awarding certificate
|
International
|
Secretary of the National Federation of the games or sports concerned
|
National
|
Secretary of the National Federation or the Secretary of the State Association of the game or sports concerned
|
Sr No
|
Games or sports
|
1
|
Athletics
|
2
|
Kabaddi
|
3
|
Football
|
4
|
Badminton
|
5
|
Table tennis
|
6
|
Volley ball
|
7
|
Basket ball
|
8
|
Lawn tennis
|
9
|
Cricket
|
10
|
Chess
|
11
|
Swimming
|
12
|
Body building
|
13
|
Hockey
Selection procedure
The eligible applicants will be shortlisted based in interview and ground or proficiency test.
Application process
Candidates have to visit the official website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The application form is available on the website. Candidates have to download the notification, in annexure of s the form. Candidates have to carefully fill, up the form and post or hand deliver the application along with the required certificates and lasts coloured photographs duly attested by a gazette officer pasted on the application form.
The Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax
(Hqrs-Personnel) (Non-Gazetted)
Room No 378
CR Building
IP Estate
New Delhi – 110002
Candidates have to clearly write on the envelope: Application for the post of Inspector/Tax Assistant/ Stenographer Grade II/Multitasking Staff under sports quota.
