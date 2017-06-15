TRENDING ON BS
Income tax department to recruit for 58 vacancies

Last date to submit applications by post or hand is June 30, 2017

Trupti Ramball 

Income tax department to recruit for 58 vacancies

Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi, recently published an employment notification for various posts. Applications are invited from the meritorious sportspersons for appointment to the posts of inspector, tax assistant, stenographer (grade II) and multi-tasking staff.  

Interested and eligible candidates have to send the application form to the Income tax head office on or before June 30, 2017. 

Vacancies details 

The posts are temporary but likely to be permanent. The probation period is of two years. 
Post Vacancies
Income tax inspector 9
Tax assistant 19
Stenographer (grade II)  1
Multi tasking staff (MTS)  29
Total 58

The remuneration offered (in Rs):

Post Pay band Grade pay
Income tax inspector 9300 - 34800 4600
Tax assistant 5200-20200 2400
Stenographer (grade II)  5200-20200 2400
Multi tasking staff (MTS)  5200-20200 1800

Eligibility criteria 

Candidates interested in income tax inspector and tax assistant posts should have graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent. The candidates keen on tax assistant post should also be accomplished in data entry with speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.  For stenographer and MTS post, the candidate should be 12th class pass or equivalent. Candidates applying for stenographer’s post should also be able to take diction at 80 words per minute and transcription 50 words per minute in English or 65 words per minute in Hindi. 

The age limit for all the post is minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years as on June 10, 2016. The candidates must have been born not earlier than June 10, 1987, and not later than June 10, 1999. 

The appointment will be made of sportsperson considered meritorious. The proficiency of the sports person will be evaluated on the basis of their participation in recognised tournament/event t. It will be evaluated in the following descending order of importance: 

* International tournaments or events like Olympics and World Championships

* International tournaments or event of regional importance like the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games or Afro-Asian Games

* Other international tournaments or events like SAF Games etc

* Domestic tournaments or events of national senior level like the National Games, National Federation Games etc

The best of three performances in the calendar year, in the descending order, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. The events held after April 1, 2013, will be considered for evaluation.  

Candidates will have to provide evidence in support of merit in sports events or games.  Candidates have to produce self-attested copies of certificates awarded by:

Competition Authority awarding certificate
International Secretary of the National Federation of the games or sports concerned
National Secretary of the National Federation or the Secretary of the State Association of the game or sports concerned

List of the preferred games or sports:

Sr No Games or sports
1 Athletics
2 Kabaddi
3 Football
4 Badminton
5 Table tennis 
6 Volley ball
7 Basket ball
8 Lawn tennis 
9 Cricket
10 Chess
11 Swimming
12 Body building 
13 Hockey


Selection procedure

The eligible applicants will be shortlisted based in interview and ground or proficiency test. 

Application process

Candidates have to visit the official website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The application form is available on the website.  Candidates have to download the notification, in annexure of s the form. Candidates have to carefully fill, up the form and post or hand deliver the application along with the required certificates and lasts coloured photographs duly attested by a gazette officer pasted on the application form. 

The Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (Hqrs-Personnel) (Non-Gazetted) 
Room No 378
CR Building 
IP Estate 
New Delhi – 110002

Candidates have to clearly write on the envelope: Application for the post of Inspector/Tax Assistant/ Stenographer Grade II/Multitasking Staff under sports quota. 

