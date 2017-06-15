Income tax department to recruit for 58 vacancies

Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi, recently published an employment notification for various posts. Applications are invited from the meritorious sportspersons for appointment to the posts of inspector, tax assistant, stenographer (grade II) and multi-tasking staff.

Interested and eligible candidates have to send the application form to the head office on or before June 30, 2017.

details

The posts are temporary but likely to be permanent. The probation period is of two years.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates interested in inspector and tax assistant posts should have graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent. The candidates keen on tax assistant post should also be accomplished in data entry with speed of 8000 key depressions per hour. For stenographer and MTS post, the candidate should be 12th class pass or equivalent. Candidates applying for stenographer’s post should also be able to take diction at 80 words per minute and transcription 50 words per minute in English or 65 words per minute in Hindi.

The age limit for all the post is minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years as on June 10, 2016. The candidates must have been born not earlier than June 10, 1987, and not later than June 10, 1999.

The appointment will be made of sportsperson considered meritorious. The proficiency of the sports person will be evaluated on the basis of their participation in recognised tournament/event t. It will be evaluated in the following descending order of importance:

* International tournaments or events like Olympics and World Championships

* International tournaments or event of regional importance like the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games or Afro-Asian Games

* Other international tournaments or events like SAF Games etc

* Domestic tournaments or events of national senior level like the National Games, National Federation Games etc

The best of three performances in the calendar year, in the descending order, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. The events held after April 1, 2013, will be considered for evaluation.