Income Tax dept recovers over Rs 50 cr from UP govt engineer

The Income Tax (I-T) department has confirmed receiving more than Rs 50 crore from a Uttar Pradesh irrigation department engineer.
Raiding 22 locations in seven cities, including in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Etah, income tax officials also recovered cash and jewellery belonging to Rajeshwar Singh Yadav worth Rs 2.5 crores.
Yadav's brother and brother-in-law were also raided by the IT department.
As per a Senior IT Official, Yadav made shell companies in the name of his brother and brother-in-law.
