Income tax raids on 22 locations linked to Lalu Prasad's benami land deals

22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon were raided

The department on Tuesday conducted raids and surveys on at least 22 locations in and adjoining areas on charges of alleged worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief and others.



Officials said the department began raiding the premises of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari and few others since early morning.



The searches are also being conducted at the premises of the son of RJD MP P C Gupta and few other businessmen.



While raids are being conducted at a dozen locations, ten other official premises are being surveyed by the I-T department, they said.



"People and businessmen connected to the land deal involving and his family are being searched. There are allegations of worth about Rs 1,000 crore and subsequent evasion," a senior official said.



A team of about 100 department officials and police personnel are conducting the raids, they said.



The had last week accused Prasad, his MP-daughter Misa Bharti and his two sons, both Bihar government ministers, of being involved in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore, and asked the central government to probe one such transaction in



Union minister had alleged that these transactions were a case of "quid pro quo" as they date back to the period when was the railway minister, and dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumarto take action against him.



Lalu's RJD is a constituent of Bihar's ruling coalition led by Kumar.His sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are ministers in the government.



Lalu's official residence was the address of the owners of the firms allegedly floated by his family members, had said.



Several suspect land deals took place in Bihar, he said, wondering if Kumar would invoke a special law enacted by his government in which assets acquired through illicit money are confiscated in this instance.



"The politics of has become politics of loot. Land worth crores of rupees was grabbed for a pittance," he had said.



One such land deal involving and his family members is in Bijwasan in Delhi, he said.



"We expect the central government to take appropriate action," had said.



All the companies owned by Lalu Prasad's family members for the purpose of these land transactions had no employees, no business activities and no turnover, had claimed.



Bihar's biggest shopping mall spread over 7.5 lakh square feet is coming up in Patna as part of such dubious transactions, he had alleged at a news conference held here.

