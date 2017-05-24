Income tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion

I-T teams have covered 15 premises in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat and Delhi

The department today carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of evasion.



Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and since early morning, I-T officials say.



The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and special secretary (prisons) S K Singh.



The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of evasion against them.



The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.

