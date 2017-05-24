TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree
Business Standard

Income tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion

I-T teams have covered 15 premises in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat and Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tax, income tax, GST

The Income Tax department today carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.



The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and special secretary (prisons) S K Singh.

The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them.

The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Income tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion

I-T teams have covered 15 premises in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat and Delhi

I-T teams have covered 15 premises in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat and Delhi The Income Tax department today carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.

The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and special secretary (prisons) S K Singh.

The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them.

The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month. image
Business Standard
177 22

Income tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion

I-T teams have covered 15 premises in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat and Delhi

The Income Tax department today carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.

The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and special secretary (prisons) S K Singh.

The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them.

The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.

image
Business Standard
177 22