India vs Pak: Sand artist Pattnaik's tribute to cricket, hockey teams

-
ALSO READIndia vs Pak in Champions Trophy final: Here is why India will not lose ICC Champions Trophy: Top 8 memorable India vs Pakistan matches Champions Trophy final: Brace for 'Sunday Stunner' as India, Pakistan clash Odisha suggests uniform coding to check illegal sand mining India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy final: A game beyond cricket field
-
The sand sculpture created by the Padmashree award winner depicts the image of the cricket stadium and hockey stadium and in the middle are the wishes to both the teams -- 'All the best'.
Best wishes to both Indian Cricket & Hockey teams for #ICCChampionsTrophyFinal & #HWL2017 semifinal #IndiaPak .My SandArt at #Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/YINWjcQsxe— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 18, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU