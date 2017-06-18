TRENDING ON BS
India vs Pak: Sand artist Pattnaik's tribute to cricket, hockey teams

Sudarsan Pattnaik conveys best wishes through sand art to both Indian cricket and hockey teams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Surdarshan Pattnaik
Surdarshan Pattnaik | Photo Twitter: Sudarsan Pattnaik account @sudarsansand

Guinness World Record-holding eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday produced another spectacular piece of art by creating sand sculptures on the shore of Odisha's Puri Beach, sending his best wishes to both cricket and hockey teams of India ahead of their matches.

The sand sculpture created by the Padmashree award winner depicts the image of the cricket stadium and hockey stadium and in the middle are the wishes to both the teams -- 'All the best'. 

 
On Sunday, both Indian cricket and hockey teams are going to lock horns against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy and Hockey World League respectively. 
 
Pattnaik took to twitter to express his enthusiasm and happiness for the Indian teams.
Known for his exquisite sand art creativity, the artist shares messages cutting across topics related to social, political, environmental concerns and sports at Puri beach. 
 
Notably, India will face Pakistan on cricket ground for final clash on Sunday at 3 pm (IST) in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Wishes are pouring in for team India to knock out the key rival Pakistan on international cricket ground. While men's hockey team will be up against their arch-rivals in Group B match of the Hockey World League Semi-final.

