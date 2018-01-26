Ind vs SA: Play stopped for Day 3 after umpires raise concern over pitch

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Johannesburg 

Umpire Michael Gough
Umpire Michael Gough of England, facing camera, signals for the players to leave the field on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

Match officials halted play in the third Test between India and South Africa and began discussions with captain and coaches of both the teams after home opener Dean Elgar took a nasty blow on the grill of his helmet, here today. The dangerous batting conditions prevailed when India batted as several of their batsmen took blows in their bodies during the day but play was never halted. Chasing 241, South Africa were 17 for one in 8.3 overs when Elgar was hit on his helmet by a rising delivery from Mohammed Shami, forcing umpires to suspend play. The physio rushed to the pitch and Elgar was seen placing an ice-pack on his forehand. Umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar began discussion and soon match referee Andy Pycroft joined them. The players were taken off the field and captains and coaches of the two teams were called to discuss further course of action. Earlier, India scored 247 in their second innings.

First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 21:05 IST

