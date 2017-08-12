Independence Day: No parking at Delhi metro from Monday over security issue

Keeping security concerns in view ahead of the Independence Day, the will keep the lots at all its stations closed from a day before the event, it announced on Saturday.

" facilities will not be available at the stations from 6 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2017, till 2 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2017, in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," a statement from the Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The service will use the opportunity to clean the vacated lots in the Swachch Bharat spirit and will depute officials to ensure compliance, it said.