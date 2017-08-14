Independence Day: No parking at Delhi Metro stations, says DMRC

-
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday decided to keep the parking lots at all the stations of Delhi Metro closed, keeping in mind security concerns ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday.
According to the statement by DMRC, parking facilities will not be available outside the Metro stations from 6 am on Monday i.e, August 14, 2017, till 2 pm on Tuesday i.e, August 15, 2017, keeping in mind the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.
They have also issued an order instructing all the contractors to clean up the parking space, keeping in mind the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
In addition to it, they have asked their officials to inspect the parking facilities.
Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an order stating that traffic restrictions will be in place on Tuesday.
