India a living example of religious tolerance: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
lauded India
for its "spirit of religious tolerance" and for carrying different traditions together while addressing a press conference after a spritiual discourse at Yid-Ga-Choezin ground, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh
on Thursday.
"Religious tolerance
is very important... although there are problems sometimes due to politicians who try to manipulate that," he said.
He referred to India's "religious pluralism" and said for the last several centuries, Jainism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam had coexisted.
"India
has a tradition of living together. (It is) a living example of different traditions being carried together," the Buddhist monk said.
"I can proudly state the same about Tibetan culture," he said.
He drew a light comparison between the people of India
and China
at an interactive programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.
Compared to the Chinese, "I think, Indian people are lazy", he said.
"May be it is due to the climate. But India
is most stable. In the world stage, India
can play a role," he said.
The Dalai Lama
also referred to the Doklam
stand-off and said these were "small problems".
"The Chinese Army had come. Then there was ceasefire. Then withdrew. It is not easy," he said.
China
and India
needed each other in the spirit of 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai', he added.
Praising Indians for their "genuine" smile, the Dalai Lama
said in a lighter vein, "The Chinese officials are experts in giving artificial smiles".
