India a living example of religious tolerance: Dalai Lama

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama lauded India for its "spirit of religious tolerance" and for carrying different traditions together while addressing a press conference after a spritiual discourse at Yid-Ga-Choezin ground, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

"Religious tolerance is very important... although there are problems sometimes due to politicians who try to manipulate that," he said.

He referred to India's "religious pluralism" and said for the last several centuries, Jainism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam had coexisted.

"India has a tradition of living together. (It is) a living example of different traditions being carried together," the Buddhist monk said.

"I can proudly state the same about Tibetan culture," he said.

He drew a light comparison between the people of India and China at an interactive programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Compared to the Chinese, "I think, Indian people are lazy", he said.

"May be it is due to the climate. But India is most stable. In the world stage, India can play a role," he said.

The Dalai Lama also referred to the Doklam stand-off and said these were "small problems".

"The Chinese Army had come. Then there was ceasefire. Then withdrew. It is not easy," he said.

China and India needed each other in the spirit of 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai', he added.

Praising Indians for their "genuine" smile, the Dalai Lama said in a lighter vein, "The Chinese officials are experts in giving artificial smiles".
