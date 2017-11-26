India a secular country, no intention of introducing Islamic banking: Naqvi

Union Minister on Sunday rebuffed the reports of introduction of in India, saying ours was a secular country and the existing was for all.

Naqvi's remark has come days after the (RBI) decided to not pursue a proposal for introduction of in the country, while replying to an RTI query.

"India is a secular country and the existing is for all. Therefore, we are not discussing anything on Islamic banking, neither are we planning to do so. There is neither any plan nor any proposal to allow Islamic banking," told ANI.

is a finance system based on the principles of not charging interest, prohibited under Islam.