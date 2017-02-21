India and Rwanda sign MoUs in innovation, aviation, visa requirements

India and Rwanda today signed three MoUs in innovation, aviation sectors and visa requirements here during Vice President Hamid Ansari's visit to the country.

In innovation, the two countries will set up an entrepreneurship development centre in while in aviation, Rwanda Air will start services to India in coming months and both countries will mutually exempt visa requirements of diplomatic and official passport holders.

Rwanda Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi said the three MoUs will boost economic and business ties.

"We have five years of fruitful bilateral relationship. Rwanda and India share important ties and we are committed to make this relationship grow stronger," Murekezi said.

The MoUs have been signed during Ansari's five-day tour to Rwanda and Uganda.