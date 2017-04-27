India asks Pakistan for certificate on Kulbhushan Jadhav's health condition

TRENDING ON BS
PV Sindhu advances into quarter-finals of Asia Championships in China
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India has sought from Pakistan a certificate on the health condition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court there, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that the well being and state of Jadhav's health is a "matter of great concern" to India as the former Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year on charges of espionage.



"We haven't seen, we haven't met (Jadhav). He has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year. So the well being and state of health of Jadhav is a matter of great concern.

"We have asked Pakistani government earlier also, and yesterday our High Commissioner (to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale) made a request on providing a report on his medical condition. So we await Pakistan's response," Baglay said.

