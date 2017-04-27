India asks Pakistan for certificate on Kulbhushan Jadhav's health condition

MEA spokesperson said that the well being of Jadhav's health is a matter of great concern to India

India has sought from a certificate on the health condition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court there, the External Affairs Ministry said today.



MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that the well being and state of Jadhav's health is a "matter of great concern" to India as the former Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year on charges of espionage.



"We haven't seen, we haven't met (Jadhav). He has been in Pakistan's custody for more than a year. So the well being and state of health of Jadhav is a matter of great concern.



"We have asked Pakistani government earlier also, and yesterday our High Commissioner (to Gautam Bambawale) made a request on providing a report on his medical condition. So we await Pakistan's response," Baglay said.

Press Trust of India