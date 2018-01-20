India beat Pakistan by two wickets to retain Blind Cricket World Cup title

slammed a superb 93 as defeated arch rivals by two wickets in a thrilling summit clash to retain the Blind World Cup title here today. Batting first, amassed 308 runs, courtesy some useful contribution by (57), Riasat Khan (48) and (47). Ramesh then led the run chase as overhauled the target with eight balls to spare to retain the trophy that they had won in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town, struggled in the final stages of their run chase as claimed three successive wickets to gain an upper hand over their arch-rivals. However, a wide delivery rolled on to the boundary and the pendulum swung back in India's favour. had beaten on January 13 in the group stage. The defending champions had beaten by seven wickets in the semi-final. Accolades poured in for the Indian team with also congratulating the team for their achievement. "Congratulations to our team for winning the 2018 Blind World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude.

True champions!," Modi wrote on his twitter handle. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on the team. "What a win by #TeamIndia. Congratulations on winning #BlindCricketWorldCup," he wrote.