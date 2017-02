India beat Pakistan to make final of Women's World Cup Qualifier

The Indian women's cricket team continued its unbeaten run at the Qualifiers by advancing to the final with a seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals here today.



bundled out for a meagre 67 in 43.4 overs after asking them to bat upon winning the toss. The team then achieved the target in just 22.3 overs, scoring 70 for three to post a comprehensive win which helped it top the Super 6 table.

Ekta Bisht shone for with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with brilliant figures of 10-7-8-5.Shikha Pandey (2/09) chipped in with a couple of wickets. The two bowlers ran through the Pakistani batting line-up.They kept losing wickets regularly and only two Pakistani batters could reach the double-digit mark.Chasing a modest target, rode on responsible knocks from Deepti Sharma (29 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (24) to reach the target with 165 balls to spare.Deepti and Harmanpreet put on a solid 42 runs together for the third wicket.For Pakistan, Sadia Yousuf claimed two wickets by giving away 19 runs.Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian women's team for beating the arch-foes."Congratulations @BCCIWomen for defeating by 7 wickets in Women's World Cup qualifier 2017 #IndvPak . Ab to Aadat Si Hai !," wrote Sehwag on his twitter handle.Women: 67 all out in 43.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 19; Ekta Bisht 5/08, Shikha Pandey 2/09).Women: 70 for 3 in 22.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 29 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Sadia Yousuf 2/19).