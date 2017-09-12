JUST IN
China refuses to resume Brahmaputra data sharing suspended over Doklam row
India, Belarus ink 10 pacts to expand cooperation, explore defence ties

Modi said they would encourage joint development, manufacturing in defence sector under Make in India programme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. (Photo: PTI)
India and Belarus on Tuesday inked 10 pacts to expand cooperation in a range of areas and decided to explore joint development and manufacture of military platforms, giving a fresh momentum in bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belarus President A G Lukashenko, during their extensive talks, also agreed to focus on ramping up economic engagement between the two countries, holding that there was a huge scope for boosting trade and investment.


"We will encourage joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the 'Make in India' programme," Modi said in a media statement.

The prime minister said he and Lukashenko reviewed the "architecture" of India-Belarus partnership and exchanged ideas to expand it.

The pacts inked provided for enhancing bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, including oil and gas, education and sports.

First Published: Tue, September 12 2017. 15:46 IST

