Business Standard

India, Belarus to explore new avenues for cooperation in defence, trade

2 sides are likely to exchange views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest: MEA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India-Belarus meet
Belarus President. Photo: @amb_in (Official Twitter of India in Belarus)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Tuesday with Belarus President A G Lukashenko to bring new momentum in bilateral engagement, particularly in areas of defence, trade and investment, the external affairs ministry said today.

Lukashenko will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind during his two-day visit beginning today.


His visit takes place in a year when Belarus and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology and people to people exchanges," MEA said.

It said the two sides are also likely to exchange views and assessments on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

A business forum and parallel meetings organised for members of the large delegation accompanying Lukashenko would explore business opportunities and avenues of cooperation in other areas.

First Published: Mon, September 11 2017. 13:51 IST

