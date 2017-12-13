JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

US channel's finding on Ram Setu reaffirms BJP's stand: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Business Standard

India can't be governed on basis of 'Hindi, Hindu & Hindustan', says Owaisi

As an MP I have taken oath in Urdu three times, so is that unconstitutional and will again take in Urdu in 2019 InshAllah, Owaisi said

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

MIM will fight independently in Seemanchal: Asaduddin Owaisi

President of All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi today said that India cannot be governed on the basis of "Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan".

Owaisi, while citing a news report which claimed that a scuffle broke out between members of the BJP and BSP in Aligarh Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh yesterday after a BSP corporator took oath in Urdu, tweeted that he himself has taken oath in Urdu three times earlier as an MP and will do so again in 2019.


"As an MP I have taken oath in Urdu three times, so is that unconstitutional and will again take in Urdu in 2019 InshAllah. India cannot be governed on the basis of Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan," the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said in a tweet.

First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements