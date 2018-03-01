India-China border situation tense, can escalate: MoS Defence Bhamre

Eight months after the standoff, Bhamre today said the situation along India's border with is "sensitive" and it has the potential to escalate. "At the Line of Actual Control the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoffs have a potential of escalation," he said. The nearly 4,000-km-long border between the two countries is referred to as Line of Actual Control (LAC). "While confidence building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action deemed necessary to ensure sanctity of LAC," the for defence said, addressing a seminar on the Army's contribution to nation building. Troops of and were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the The face-off ended on August 28. Sources said has been keeping its troops in north and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. In January, Chief Gen. had said the time had come for to shift its focus from borders with to the frontier with China, indicating that situation along it was worrying. Talking about the regional security situation, Bhamre also talked about likelihood of becoming a "conduit" for spread of ideologies to countries like He also said that rising instability in India's neighbourhood had increased the possibility of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to non state actors. "Today, we are facing a difficult neighbourhood with myriad security challenges.

Ceasefire violation along the Line of Control continues to target and civilians. Situation in hinterland in remains a challenge," he said. Bhamre also emphasised the need to effectively deal with "inimical threats" to the country and added that rise in religious fundamentalism and its spread through remains a cause of concern. "We need to continue with firm action to negate, mitigate and destroy elements inimical to our security," he said.