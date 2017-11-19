India, China doing good work, have great potential: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
on Sunday said India
and China
have "great potential" and they could work together at a "practical level".
"I think, there is great potential. India
and China, combined, are doing more compassionate work. At a practical level also. Imagine two billion people working together," he told reporters in New Delhi after inaugurating Smile Foundation's initiative, The World of Children.
The spiritual leader, who has lived in India
in self-imposed exile since 1959, said neither country had the "ability to destroy the other".
"Whether you like it or not, you have to live side-by-side," he said.
Underlining the ancient spiritual connection between the two countries, he said Chinese Buddhist Hsuan Tsang visited Nalanda
(now in Bihar) and brought Nalanda
Buddhist traditions to China.
"All thinkers of Nalanda
are Indian. So Nalanda's tradition is India's tradition," he said.
The Nalanda
traditions had turned Tibetans, who were warriors, into more compassionate, peaceful and non-violent nation, he said.
"So sometimes in Delhi, teasing my Indian friend, (I say) if Tibet
still remained in the previous way of life, like Mongols, Chinese invasion may not have taken place," the Dalai Lama
said in a lighter vein.
He said nobody in the world wanted violence
but it was happening "because our minds are dominated by destructive emotions due to short-sightedness".
"Nobody wants problems. Yet, many problems are our own creation."
