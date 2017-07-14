India-China remain diplomatically engaged: Centre to political parties

The importance of and to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined at a briefing by senior Union ministers to political parties on the situation in Dokalam, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.



The briefing was jointly held by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister and was attended by leaders of 19 political parties."All participants expressed strong support for India's approach and also for the need for unity. The importance of and to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined," MEA spokesperson said.The briefing was also attended by Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretarysaid, "There was [a] widespread appreciation of the understanding between and that differences between them should not become disputes."He said the unique nature of the very close and longstanding India-Bhutan relationship was also recognised.Among others who attended the meeting, considered an effort to build a consensus on dealings with India's biggest neighbour (China) and the Kashmir issue, were Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Singh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Tariq Anwar (NCP) and Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi (both JD-U).The briefing comes ahead of the Parliament session beginning Monday. The opposition parties had earlier said the government had not kept them informed about the developments in Dokalam.