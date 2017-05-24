India, China's climate change efforts make US look laggard, says NYT

India
and China
are showing the way forward in battle against climate change
by greatly increasing their investments
in renewable energy sources that is making President Donald Trump's America look like a "laggard", a leading US daily has commented.
"Until recently, China
and India
have been cast as obstacles, at the very least reluctant conscripts, in the battle against climate change.
"That reputation looks very much out-of-date now that both countries have greatly accelerated their investments
in cost-effective renewable energy sources - and reduced their reliance
on fossil fuels. It's America - Donald Trump's America - that now looks like the laggard," the 'New York Times' said in an editorial.
The editorial titled 'China
and India
Make Big Strides on Climate Change' cited research released last week at a United Nations climate meeting in Germany
that said China
and India
should easily exceed the targets they set for themselves in the 2015 Paris Agreement signed by more than 190 countries.
China's emissions of carbon dioxide appear to have peaked more than 10 years sooner than its government had said they would and India
is now expected to obtain 40 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2022, eight years ahead of schedule, it noted.
While there are challenges and emissions from industry and agriculture to worry about "still, Beijing and New Delhi
- not, embarrassingly enough, Washington - are showing the way forward," it said.
While all nations have a part to play in combating climate change
and its devastating effects, "tangible progress" by the world's number one producer of greenhouse gases(China) and its number three (India) is "astonishing nonetheless, and worth celebrating," the editorial said.
It said efforts by India
and China
in tackling climate change
were a "lesson" for the US, where "piece by piece, agency by agency, the Trump administration seems determined to destroy or undermine every initiative on which President Obama
based his pledge in Paris to substantially reduce America's greenhouse gases."
Trump's excuse is that these rules would cost jobs and damage the economy but China
and India
are finding that doing right by the planet need not carry a big economic cost and can actually be beneficial.
"China
and India's enthusiasm for cleaner energy arises in part from a wish to reduce the terrible air pollution that afflicts cities like Beijing and New Delhi; any move away from coal would make a big difference in public health. Investments
in cutting-edge energy and transportation technologies would also bolster the economy as a whole," the write-up said.
