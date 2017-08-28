India, China troop pullout from Doklam 'almost complete'

JUST IN
Govt to give secure e-mail service to all officials for safe communication
IANS  |  New Delhi 

India and China have almost completed the process of pulling out their troops from the standoff site in Doklam, after reaching an agreement on disengagement earlier in the day, a statement said.

Ministry of External Affairs said that following its announcement on Monday morning that India and China have agreed to pull out their troops from Doklam "This process has since been almost completed under verification".

The statement added that India has always maintained that "differences on such matters" can only be resolved through diplomatic channels.

The statement said that in June in Astana, India and China had agreed that "differences should not be allowed to become disputes".

"We look forward to continuing engagement with the Chinese side on this basis".

 

