India clears purchase of 6 Boeing helicopters in Rs 4,200 cr deal

on Thursday cleared the purchase of six more Co in a deal worth close to Rs 4,200 crore ($654.6 million), a defence ministry official said.

The order follows India's purchase of 22 and Chinook from in 2015.

Thursday's deal, approved by the government's Defence Acquisition Council, includes the and associated equipment, spares, training, weapons and ammunition.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by the defence minister, also cleared an order for gas turbine engines - worth an estimated Rs 490 cr - for two ships currently under construction in Russia, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.