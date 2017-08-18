TRENDING ON BS
US move to declare Hizbul Mujahideen as terror outfit unjustified: Pakistan
India clears purchase of 6 Boeing helicopters in Rs 4,200 cr deal

The order follows India's purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Boeing
The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago. Photo: Reuters

India on Thursday cleared the purchase of six more Boeing Co Apache helicopters in a deal worth close to Rs 4,200 crore ($654.6 million), a defence ministry official said.

The order follows India's purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.

Thursday's deal, approved by the government's Defence Acquisition Council, includes the helicopters and associated equipment, spares, training, weapons and ammunition.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by the defence minister, also cleared an order for gas turbine engines - worth an estimated Rs 490 cr  - for two ships currently under construction in Russia, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

