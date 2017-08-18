India clears purchase of 6 Boeing helicopters in Rs 4,200 cr deal

-
ALSO READGovt clears purchase of six Apache attack helicopters in Rs 4,168-cr deal Army gets its first attack helicopters, 6 Apaches cleared for Rs 4,168 cr Boeing expects India to order up to 2100 aircraft worth $290 bn over 20 yrs From China to Pak terror, Trump-Modi meet affirms US-India security ties Armed forces to get resource, tech support from US to better security
-
India on Thursday cleared the purchase of six more Boeing Co Apache helicopters in a deal worth close to Rs 4,200 crore ($654.6 million), a defence ministry official said.
The order follows India's purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.
Thursday's deal, approved by the government's Defence Acquisition Council, includes the helicopters and associated equipment, spares, training, weapons and ammunition.
The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by the defence minister, also cleared an order for gas turbine engines - worth an estimated Rs 490 cr - for two ships currently under construction in Russia, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU