India conducts fourth experimental trial of Agni-V

India on Monday tested its indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear capable missile Agni-V. This is the fourth experimental trial of India’s most potent long range nuclear capable missile.

The test was conducted at the missile testing facility in the (earlier known as Wheeler Island), a defence base off coast.

The 17-metre tall missile weighing 50 tonnes, which was Developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), can carry nuclear warhead of about 1.5 tonnes up to a distance of more than 5,000 kms.

India joined the US, Russia, UK, France and China, who boast capabilities, when it tested its first missile in 2012.

is a nuclear-tipped surface-to-surface Inter-continental range Missile (ICBM) and reports said that it has the capability to strike targets anywhere in all of Asia and parts of Africa, Europe and cover the most part of China, said experts. They added that is billed as India's answer to the Chinese DF-26 Intermediate Range Missile (IRBM).

The three-stage, solid propellant missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from the launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

DRDO said that the missile is among the best in its class with advanced ring-laser gyros, composite rocket motors, highly accurate micro and inertial navigation systems.