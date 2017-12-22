JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In Mumbai, UP CM calls on investors to tap opportunities in the state

Want to boost your kids' IQ? Feed them fish at least once a week
Business Standard

India consumes most mobile data per month in world: NITI Aayog

Amitabh Kant did not share the source of the data

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

"Amazing! With 150 crore gigabytes per month of mobile data consumption, India is now world's number one mobile data consuming the country. Its mobile data consumption is higher than that of the USA and China put together," Kant tweeted.

However, he did not share the source of the data.
 
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements