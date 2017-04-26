India continues to demand consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

on Wednesday demanded consular access to who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani for alleged

This was conveyed by Indian High Commissioner in Gautam Bambawale to Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during a meeting sought by him.

On April 19, a meeting between Bambawale and Janjua was rescheduled.

has denied India's request for consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav over a dozen times in the last one year.

Army has already rejected any chance of granting consular access to Jadhav who was sentenced to death for and subversive activities.

On April 14, Bambawale had with the Pakistani foreign secretary, showing increasing concern of about the fate of Jadhav.

He told media after his meeting that he had asked for list of charges and authentic copy of verdict of military tribunal against Jadhav to launch appeal against his conviction.

He also said that was seeking consular access on the basis on international law humanitarian grounds.

Foreign Office has said that during the period of trial of Jadhav, due judicial process was followed and he was provided with a lawyer in accordance with relevant laws and the Constitution of

Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the Field General Court Martial earlier this month, evoking a sharp reaction in which warned of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

The Army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav after his arrest.

However, denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the authorities.

had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.