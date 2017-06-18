India crush Pak 7-1 in Hockey World League, post 3rd straight win

Indians dominate arch-rivals throughout the match, top Pool B ahead of The Netherlands

A clinical India demolished a hapless 7-1 to register their third consecutive victory and seal a place in the quarter-finals of the Semi-Final, here today.



It was a complete performance by the Indians who dominated their arch-rivals throughout the match to post a facile win and zoom to the top of Pool B ahead of



Dragflicker (13th minute, 33rd), Talwinder Singh (21st, 24th), (47th, 59th) and (49th) scored for India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, while Pakistan's consolation goal came from the stick of (57th).



India are atop Pool B with three wins from as many games, just ahead of The Netherlands, who are placed second.



Pakistan, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the pool after losing all three matches they have played so far.



India will next play on Tuesday, while will face Scotland tomorrow.



Contrary to the result, it was who made a bright start but their domination lasted only the first 10 minutes.



had the first shot at the goal when they earned a penalty corner but the effort sailed over the bar.



As the match progressed, India started to control the proceedings with playing a catch-up game.



Harmanpreet gave India the lead in the 13th minute, converting a penalty corner with a low grounded flick.



India secured another penalty corner four minutes into the second quarter but Harmanpreet's flick was saved by in front of goal.



Talwinder doubled India's lead soon after combining well with Satbir Singh and SV Sunil.



Minutes later, Talwinder scored his second goal of the day when he neatly lifted over Amjad a high ball from Satbir and India went into the breather with a comfortable 3-0 cushion.



India continued in the same vein after the change of ends and three minutes into the second half Harmanpreet scored from another set piece to extend the lead.



In between had their share of chances but they failed to get past an alert in front of Indian goal.



After Chinglensana Singh was brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Amjad Ali, Akashdeep scored a brilliant field goal from the top of the circle after fine one-two with Sardar Singh.



Two minutes later, drilled home from a tight angle to beat at the post.



Umar Bhutta scored a consolation goal late into the match but Akashdeep restored India's victory margin with yet another fantastic strike just a minute from the hooter.

