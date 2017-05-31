TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

FITE approaches Labour Commission over IT employee layoffs in Tech Mahindra
Business Standard

India deplores 'heinous' terrorist attack in Kabul, says Embassy staff safe

A massive truck killed 80, wounded 350 in the Afghan capital

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Kabul
Security forces are seen in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul (Photo: AP/PTI)

India today strongly deplored what it termed as heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul. 

"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the  mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," a Ministry of External Affairs released statement said.

The continuing violence  even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters, it said.

The MEA said all staff members of the Embassy of India in Kabul are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the Embassy premises.

India is ready to render any assistance to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India deplores 'heinous' terrorist attack in Kabul, says Embassy staff safe

A massive truck killed 80, wounded 350 in the Afghan capital

A massive truck killed 80, wounded 350 in the Afghan capital
India today strongly deplored what it termed as heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul. 

"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the  mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," a Ministry of External Affairs released statement said.

The continuing violence  even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters, it said.

The MEA said all staff members of the Embassy of India in Kabul are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the Embassy premises.

India is ready to render any assistance to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

India deplores 'heinous' terrorist attack in Kabul, says Embassy staff safe

A massive truck killed 80, wounded 350 in the Afghan capital

India today strongly deplored what it termed as heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul. 

"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the  mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," a Ministry of External Affairs released statement said.

The continuing violence  even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters, it said.

The MEA said all staff members of the Embassy of India in Kabul are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the Embassy premises.

India is ready to render any assistance to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it said.

image
Business Standard
177 22