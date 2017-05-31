India deplores 'heinous' terrorist attack in Kabul, says Embassy staff safe

India today strongly deplored what it termed as heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul.

"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," a Ministry of External Affairs released statement said.

The continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters, it said.

The MEA said all staff members of the Embassy of India in Kabul are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the Embassy premises.

India is ready to render any assistance to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it said.