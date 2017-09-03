India 'deplores' North Korea's nuclear test: MEA

India on Sunday said it "deplores" the conducted by the North Korea, which has once again violated its international commitments on de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

It also called upon North Korea to "refrain" from actions which disturb peace and stability in the region "and beyond".

"India deplores the conducted by the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)this morning," said a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

"It is a matter of deep concern that DPRK has once again acted in violation of its international commitments which goes against the objective of the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, which has been endorsed by DPRK itself.

"We call upon DPRK to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond," it said, adding India is also concerned about proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies "which has adversely impacted India's security".

North Korea on Sunday said that in what could be the most powerful detonation, it successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, its state-media media reported.