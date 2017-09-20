India enrolls more children in schools, but is failing to teach them

India has enrolled more than ever before in secondary schools, but it is failing to teach them what they should be learning, with the most vulnerable, such as students from scheduled tribes, falling further behind the rest, reveal the preliminary findings of an ongoing global study.

The India findings, gleaned from the relatively advanced states of and Telangana, are in line with previous studies that revealed nationwide persistent, learning deficits (here and here).

Conducted in and in July-August 2016 and February 2017 with 8,355 in grade IX, the Young Lives longitudinal study is an international investigation across four countries, funded by the University of Oxford, UK.

Among the positives: The share of aged 15 (the normal age for grade IX if a child started school at age six in grade I) in grade IX rose to 91% in 2016 from 78% in 2009; the share of girls aged 15 enrolled in grade IX was up to 90% in 2016 from 74% in 2009, while the proportion of from backward classes at that age rose to 91% from 76% over these eight years.

But even as the share of attending private increased marginally to 37% in 2016 from 35% in 2009, private school enrolment remains biased towards upper castes (62%), the richest third (62%) and urban (64%).

The ongoing study has followed 12,000 in India, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Peru since 1998 and the 2016-17 round is the fifth in the series. Cross-country comparisons are yet to be published, said Renu Singh, Country Director, Young Lives India.

Young Lives followed two cohorts of grade IX students, born seven years apart–the younger cohort turned 15 in 2016 and the older in 2009–to track changes in their over the period.

Math performance in private drops faster than in govt ones

The share of in grade IX who could answer three math questions–adding with decimals, reading a pie chart and solving a problem–fell by two percentage points to 10% in 2016 from 12% in 2009.

In government schools, the proportion of answering math questions dropped by 0.7 percentage points to 9% in 2016, in private schools, the share dropped by six percentage points to 14% in 2016.

Average scores in a math test of 31 questions were lowest in government (30%) and highest in private (41%) in 2016.

Learning Levels answering 3 comparable math questions correctly (2009) answering 3 comparable math questions correctly (2016) Avg score in math test of 31 questions (2016) Avg score in vocabulary test (2016) Gender Male 16.8 11.3 34.2 84.4 Female 7.1 8.6 31.3 83.1 Caste Scheduled Castes 7.3 6.8 28.6 83.6 Scheduled Tribes 7.2 6.9 29.1 80.8 Backward Classes 11 10 32.7 83.3 Other Castes 20.4 15.2 39.8 87.3 Maternal level None 9.9 6.1 27.6 81.3 1 to 5 years 13.5 9.9 33.5 84.6 6 to 10 years 14.7 14.3 38.3 87 More than 10 years 17.7 15.6 47 88.2 Household wealth level Poorest tercile 6.2 6 27.5 80.3 Middle tercile 12.8 10.3 32.5 84.1 Least poor tercile 16 13.8 38.5 87.2 Location Urban 14.2 13.3 37.3 86.1 Rural 11.1 9 31.4 82.8 States â€“ After bifurcation New Andhra Pradesh 11.9 11.6 35.3 84.6 Telangana 11.6 7.1 28.3 82.4 Type of school attended Public 9.7 9 30 83.2 Private 20.2 14 40.7 87.4 Other 20 16.7 33.8 89.4 Mixed public private – 9.3 37.9 81.1

Note: Figures in %

from fail more than the rest

The proportion of overage grade IX students from scheduled tribes–a set of tribes recognised by the as historically disadvantaged and eligible for state support–rose the highest by 9 percentage points between 2009 and 2016 in the Young Lives sample, three times the rise in the sample’s average.

The highest proportion of students reporting their homework was checked by teachers were from private unaided

