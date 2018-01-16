India enter U-19 World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Papua New Guinea

breezed into the U-19 quarterfinals after hammering minnows by 10 wickets in a low-scoring group B clash here today. Prithvi Shaw slammed a strokeful fifty while spinner Anukul Roy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul at Bay Oval here to earn the win. Roy emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for as he run through the opposition, returning with impressive figures of 6.5-2-14-5 after Shaw won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions. Ovia Sam (15) and opener (13) were the top- scorers as folded for a paltry 64 in 21.5 over, the tournament's lowest score so far. then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 67 for no loss in 8 overs, riding on Shaw's 39-ball 57 which was studded with 12 boundaries. It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament, while Roy picked his maiden five-wicket haul in youth ODIs. In conditions that aided swing and bounce, fast bowler picked up two wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped one wicket each. will take on next on January 19. Brief Score: Under-19s: 64 allout in 21.5 overs (OL Sam 15; AS Roy 5/14) India: 67 in 8 overs (PP Shaw 57; L MOrea 0/11).