India facing possible mental health epidemic, warns President Kovind

"For those who are getting their degrees at the convocation, the real challenge has just begun. They are going into a world where their skills are acutely needed more than ever before," the said." does not simply have a challenge... it is facing a possible epidemic," he said.Pointing out several reasons for this, he said the country was experiencing technological, economic and demographic changes that were transforming the nature ofKovind said in 2022, would be celebrating its and it should be ensured that by then at least those suffering from have been diagnosed and have access to treatment facilities."Let us take this up as a national mission," he said.The government, non-government sectors and all related public and private institutions need to contribute to this effort, he said, and asked the NIMHANS, as the country's premier institute, to draw a road map and to be the navigator towards achieving this goal.Observing that the shortage of professionals was another major gap that the country has to address, Kovind said there were just about 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists in the country.These numbers were very small, he said."Especially for the purpose of diagnosis of mental illnesses, it will be advisable to use (the services of) physicians, psychologists who teach in colleges and educational institutions as well as auxiliary nurses and midwives who are at the front line of public system across the country," he said.On the NIMAHNS's survey, the said the findings were alarming as 10 per cent of Indians has one or more problem.In a nation of 1.3 billion people, that was a staggering figure. The number of Indians suffering from problem was larger than the entire population of Japan, he said.He said one of the biggest problems faced by those with mental and neurological issues was the stigma, which lead to the matter being ignored or not discussed.In some cases it led to self-diagnosis that could worsen the situation, he said, adding, "our society has to fight this culture of stigma"."We need to talk about issues and treat ailments such as and stress as that can be cured," he said.Other than conventional treatment, the role of services and practices such as yoga and vipassana in helping those with problems should also be explored with greater vigour, the said.Vahubhai Vala, Union ministers Ananth Kumar and JP Nadda were present at the event during which sub- speciality block for Neurosciences, and Intra-operative with three operation theatres were inaugurated.