India hails US move to designate Hizb chief Salahuddin as global terrorist

The United States (US) on Monday designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India
which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face the threat of terrorism.
As a consequence of this designation, US
citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to US
jurisdiction are blocked.
As a senior leader of Hizbul Mujahideen
(HM), the State Department
said in September, 2016, Salahuddin, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".
"Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people," the State Department
said.
Following the designation of Salahuddin as the global terrorist, the State Department
in a notification said he has committed or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.
India
welcomed the US' move.
"India
welcomes this notification. It underlines also quite strongly that both India
and the US
face threat of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US
financial system.
Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations, it said.
