India hasn't won, ICJ may dismiss Jadhav's case by year-end: Khawar Qureshi

Talking to a private TV channel, Britain-based lawyer Khawar Qureshi said India
did not win the case and the "ICJ
will never acquit Jadhav", The Nation daily reported.
On Saturday, media reports said that Pakistani Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali would represent the country from now instead of Quereshi in the case.
Qureshi also said he was hopeful that the ICJ
will dismiss Jadhav's case by the end of this year or early 2018.
He also dismissed media reports about his high fee for the case.
"I am saddened to even answer such questions and I reject such reports," The Nation quoted Qureshi as saying.
Qureshi represented Pakistan
at the ICJ
earlier this week.
On Thursday, the ICJ
ordered Pakistan
to stay the execution of Jadhav until a final decision in the proceedings.
