India home to about 50% of world's under-nourished children: Report

India has to work towards both "policy and practice-level reforms" to ensure that people have easy access to low cost and nutritious food in the country, an Assocham-EY joint report said.



It said the agriculture and food processing sectors in the country are facing grave nutritional challenges.



Suggesting a two-pronged strategy, it said there is a need to promote nutritious food among consumers by bringing companies and the government.In order to cater to the large unmet need of both macro and micronutrients, it said, "India must bring about both policy and practice level reforms that ensure easy access of low cost and nutritious food to the people".It also emphasised on the importance to spread awareness on a balanced and diverse diet.Stressing the need to shift approach towards responsible farming, it said the country is home to about 50 per cent of world's under-nourished children.There is a "need to shift focus to a crop-neutral agricultural policy that reduces the bias towards particular staple commodities and encourages farmers to respond to the market demands", it added.