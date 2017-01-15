India 'incomplete' without Sindh: LK Advani

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

LK Advani speaking at the 48th ascension anniversary of spiritual leader Pitashri Brahma

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP patriarch LK Advani feels that India appears "incomplete" without Sindh in its territory.

The 89-year-old leader made the remarks at an event here today while lamenting that Karachi, the capital of the Pakistani province, where he was born in a Sindhi family was not a part of India anymore.



"At times I feel sad that Karachi and Sindh are not parts of India anymore. I was very active in RSS during my childhood days in Sindh. It is matter of dismay. I believe that India appears incomplete without Sindh," Advani said.

He was speaking at the 48th ascension anniversary of spiritual leader Pitashri Brahma, the founder of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

In his brief address, Advani also praised the organisation for according importance to women and placing them in high positions in its hierarchy while adding that he wants RSS to "learn from them".

