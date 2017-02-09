India, Indonesia to hold joint air combat exercise

-
India and Indonesia have decided to hold their first-ever joint air combat exercise as well as enhance maritime security cooperation, according to sources.
India and Indonesia have already been conducting joint army drills but now they were moving ahead and planning for joint air force exercise.
The decision was agreed upon during Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar's recent visit to Indonesia.
India has already stepped up its military ties with Vietnam, Singapore and other countries in Southeast Asia and is now going ahead to crank up defence ties with Indonesia.
Also during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to give top priority to their defence and security ties in order to jointly combat terrorism and organised crime.
