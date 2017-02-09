India, Indonesia to hold joint air combat exercise

and have decided to hold their first-ever joint as well as enhance maritime security cooperation, according to sources.

and have already been conducting joint but now they were moving ahead and planning for joint air force exercise.

The decision was agreed upon during Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar's recent visit to

has already stepped up its military ties with Vietnam, and other countries in and is now going ahead to crank up defence ties with

Also during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in December last year, Prime Minister had agreed to give top priority to their defence and security ties in order to jointly combat and organised crime.