TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Tensions escalate as Pakistan flexes its muscles in Siachen
Business Standard

India into quarter-finals of Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship

Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Denmark have qualified for knock-out stage

IANS  |  Gold coast 

India into quarter-finals of Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship

India progressed to the quarter-finals after Indonesia finished third despite defeating Denmark 3-2 in the last match of the Group 1D of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship here on Wednesday.

India, Denmark and Indonesia won one match each. But India qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of the number of games won. Denmark, having won six matches and lost four, topped the group, followed by India (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6).

Earlier on Tuesday, putting aside their dismal performance in their first tie against Denmark, India defeated Indonesia 4-1 in a do or die encounter which helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium.

India will be up against record 10-time champions China, who outplayed Thailand 5-0 on Friday.

Among other matches, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 3-2 while Canada defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Sri Lanka thrashed Slovakia 5-0.

Japan edged past Malaysia 3-2 and Vietnam demolished Scotland 4-1.

Among other teams, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Denmark have qualified for the knock-out stage.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India into quarter-finals of Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship

Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Denmark have qualified for knock-out stage

Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Denmark have qualified for knock-out stage

India progressed to the quarter-finals after Indonesia finished third despite defeating Denmark 3-2 in the last match of the Group 1D of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship here on Wednesday.

India, Denmark and Indonesia won one match each. But India qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of the number of games won. Denmark, having won six matches and lost four, topped the group, followed by India (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6).

Earlier on Tuesday, putting aside their dismal performance in their first tie against Denmark, India defeated Indonesia 4-1 in a do or die encounter which helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium.

India will be up against record 10-time champions China, who outplayed Thailand 5-0 on Friday.

Among other matches, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 3-2 while Canada defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Sri Lanka thrashed Slovakia 5-0.

Japan edged past Malaysia 3-2 and Vietnam demolished Scotland 4-1.

Among other teams, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Denmark have qualified for the knock-out stage.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

India into quarter-finals of Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship

Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Denmark have qualified for knock-out stage

India progressed to the quarter-finals after Indonesia finished third despite defeating Denmark 3-2 in the last match of the Group 1D of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship here on Wednesday.

India, Denmark and Indonesia won one match each. But India qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of the number of games won. Denmark, having won six matches and lost four, topped the group, followed by India (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6).

Earlier on Tuesday, putting aside their dismal performance in their first tie against Denmark, India defeated Indonesia 4-1 in a do or die encounter which helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium.

India will be up against record 10-time champions China, who outplayed Thailand 5-0 on Friday.

Among other matches, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 3-2 while Canada defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Sri Lanka thrashed Slovakia 5-0.

Japan edged past Malaysia 3-2 and Vietnam demolished Scotland 4-1.

Among other teams, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Denmark have qualified for the knock-out stage.

image
Business Standard
177 22