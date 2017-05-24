India into quarter-finals of Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship

progressed to the quarter-finals after Indonesia finished third despite defeating 3-2 in the last match of the Group 1D of the mixed team championship here on Wednesday.

India, and Indonesia won one match each. But qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of the number of games won. Denmark, having won six matches and lost four, topped the group, followed by (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6).

Earlier on Tuesday, putting aside their dismal performance in their first tie against Denmark, defeated Indonesia 4-1 in a do or die encounter which helped them to qualify for the quarter-finals at the Carrara Indoor Stadium.

will be up against record 10-time champions China, who outplayed Thailand 5-0 on Friday.

Among other matches, Chinese Taipei stunned South Korea 3-2 while Canada defeated New Zealand 5-0 and Sri Lanka thrashed Slovakia 5-0.

Japan edged past Malaysia 3-2 and Vietnam demolished Scotland 4-1.

Among other teams, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and have qualified for the knock-out stage.