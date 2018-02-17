India, Iran sign pact on leasing port during Hassan Rouhani visit

-
India and Iran on Saturday signed agreements including Tehran leasing to New Delhi operational control of part of the Iranian east coast port of Chabahar for 18 months.
The $85 million project, just 90 km from the China-sponsored Gwadar port in Pakistan, creates a transit route between India, Iran and Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.
India is trying to develop Chabahar as a way to gain access to the markets of central Asia as well as Afghanistan.
But progress is slow because of concern that U.
S President Donald Trump's administration in Washington may eventually scrap the Iran nuclear deal.
A leasing agreement giving operational control to India of Shahid Beheshti port - phase one of the Chabahar port - was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Later, addressing a joint press conference with the Iranian president, Modi said both countries wanted to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in economic development.
"We will support the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan rail link so that Chabahar gateway's potential could be fully utilised," Modi said.
"We want to expand connectivity, cooperation in the energy sector and the centuries-old bilateral relationship."
Other agreements included a double taxation avoidance treaty, extradition, and cooperation in the farm sector.
Rouhani, who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, will later address industrialists.
