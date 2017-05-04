India is a secular state with no state religion: AG Mukul Rohatgi at UNHRC

Rohatgi says SC summoned at 2 am to hear final plea of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon

India on Thursday said it is a with no and safeguarding the rights of forms an essential core of its polity, as it came under criticism from over treatment of



Speaking at the 27th session of the Working Group at the UNHCR in Geneva, said that the enshrines various provisions for the protection of the rights and interest of the



Rohatgi, who led the Indian delegation at the UN Council, said India makes no distinction between caste, creed, colour or religion of a citizen.



"India is a with no state religion," he said, adding that the guarantees freedom of religion to every individual.



He said the right to and expression occupies its rightful place in the core of the



"As the world's largest multi-layered democracy, we fully recognize the importance of and expression. Our people are conscious of their political freedoms and exercise their choices at every opportunity," told the member states.



The delegation raked up the and demanded a ban on the use of pellet guns by Indian security forces. It also asked India to allow a fact-finding team to visit Kashmir and review the situation.



It also raised the issue of "mob violence" against the Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits in India.

Press Trust of India