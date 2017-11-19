India is proud of you: PM, Amitabh wish Manushi Chhillar on Miss World win

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and celebrities who have roots in Haryana, have congratulated India's Manushi Chhillar for making the country proud by clinching the Miss World 2017 title.
"Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment," Modi tweeted on Saturday night.
Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "A Miss World in our world! Pride and felicitations. We are proud and happy that she has put India's flag on the global map. Manushi Chhillar, congratulations!"
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisa said: "We are proud of you."
Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ! We are proud of you !#MissWorld2017— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 18, 2017
Born in 1997 to doctor parents in Haryana, which once ranked the worst among all states in sex ratio in India, Manushi was named the winner at the Miss World gala in Sanya, China on Saturday.
India's star athlete Deepa Malik wrote: "Beauty, brains, sports you name it and Haryana girls are proving themselves. Another win brings glory to India. Miss World 2017. Manushi Chhillar, you rocked it... Congrats."
Actor-director Satish Kaushik tweeted: "Manushi Chhillar is jewel of Haryana who made India proud by winning Miss World after 17 years. Salute to girl power in Haryana."
"Na Aana Is Des Laado" actress Meghna Malik also said it was a "proud moment" for the state, while actor Randeep Hooda wrote: "First they took sports and now glamour. These Haryanavi women, I tell are something else... Well done Manushi Chhillar."
Apart from former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who had won the crown for the country way back in 2000 and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, names like Mugdha Godse, Lara Dutta, Nafisa Ali and Celina Jaitley also wished Manushi on her victory.
Lara wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar on your outstanding win! So proud! Well deserved!"
"Bravo... Manushi Chhillar Miss World 2017 wow!!!! Congratulations!!! After so many years... Bravo... Happy times for India," Mugdha wrote.
Nafisa Ali tweeted: "So very lovely and may she have a beautiful journey and live it well."
Celina wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar, well done! Proud to have the crown back."
