India is proud of you: PM, Amitabh wish Manushi Chhillar on Miss World win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar and celebrities who have roots in Haryana, have congratulated India's Manushi Chhillar for making the country proud by clinching the title.

"Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! is proud of your accomplishment," Modi tweeted on Saturday night.



wrote: "A Miss World in our world! Pride and felicitations. We are proud and happy that she has put India's flag on the global map. Manushi Chhillar, congratulations!"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisa said: "We are proud of you."



Born in 1997 to doctor parents in Haryana, which once ranked the worst among all states in sex ratio in India, Manushi was named the winner at the Miss World gala in Sanya, China on Saturday.

India's Manushi Chillar, center reacts at the beauty pageant where she is crowned Miss World in Sanya in southern China's Hainan province. Photo: PTI

India's star athlete Deepa Malik wrote: "Beauty, brains, sports you name it and girls are proving themselves. Another win brings glory to Manushi Chhillar, you rocked it... Congrats."

Actor-director Satish Kaushik tweeted: "Manushi Chhillar is jewel of who made proud by winning Miss World after 17 years. Salute to girl power in "

"Na Aana Is Des Laado" actress Meghna Malik also said it was a "proud moment" for the state, while actor Randeep Hooda wrote: "First they took sports and now glamour. These Haryanavi women, I tell are something else... Well done Manushi Chhillar."

Apart from former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who had won the crown for the country way back in 2000 and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, names like Mugdha Godse, Lara Dutta, Nafisa Ali and Celina Jaitley also wished Manushi on her victory.

Lara wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar on your outstanding win! So proud! Well deserved!"

"Bravo... Manushi Chhillar wow!!!! Congratulations!!! After so many years... Bravo... Happy times for India," Mugdha wrote.

Nafisa Ali tweeted: "So very lovely and may she have a beautiful journey and live it well."

Celina wrote: "Congratulations Manushi Chhillar, well done! Proud to have the crown back."