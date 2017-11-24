JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Arun Shourie says economic policy makers should not take ratings seriously
Business Standard

India is with Egypt: PM condemns mosque attack

Armed attackers today killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi Ji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that claimed over 200 lives and said India supports the fight against terrorism.

Armed attackers today killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province.


"Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives," the prime minister tweeted.

He said India "resolutely supports" the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people and the Egyptian government.

First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements