India is with Egypt: PM condemns mosque attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that claimed over 200 lives and said India supports the fight against terrorism.
Armed attackers today killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt's restive North Sinai province.
"Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives," the prime minister tweeted.
Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives. India resolutely supports the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people as well as Government of Egypt.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2017
He said India "resolutely supports" the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people and the Egyptian government.
