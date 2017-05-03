India, Israel will do wonders in next 25 years: Israel Ambassador Carmon

Says 2017's Independence Day of Jewish country coincides with 25 years of diplomatic ties with India

and will do wonders in the next 25 years and the best is yet to come, Israeli Ambassador said on Wednesday.



The senior diplomat was speaking at the 69th Independence Day celebrations of the Jewish country hosted by the embassy in New Delhi.



"This Independence Day coincides with 25 years of our diplomatic ties with And, these years mark 25 years of an ever growing partnership. We are feeling very proud. The visit of President (Pranab) Mukherjee last year and our President last November, and the expected visit of Prime Minister in the coming months is nothing short of historic," said in his address at the event.



The celebrations were attended by a host of personalities from different walks of life, including noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, senior (BJP) leader and Ambassadors of the Netherlands, Zambia and various other countries.



Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs represented the Indian government at the event.



"We are two countries proud of our ancient culture and heritage and two modern democratic societies eager to grab the future," said.



"The 25 years have solidified our ties in the field of agriculture, defence, water and other areas. The event signifies the best of Team and Team India," he said.



"I am very happy about this 25 years of friendship and I am the oldest friend in this Indo- friendship," Jethmalani said with a smile.



Disc Jockey Avital Barak, who was flown in especially from Tel Aviv for the event said, "I am excited about the event and visiting for the first time."



She belted out Hebrew songs with a liberal dose of Bollywood numbers, signifying the cultural connect, as guests grooved to the Indian beats.



"Music unites heart and it does not need a visa or passport to reach you. I am very happy to be here," she told PTI.



and are holding a series of events to celebrate 25 years of their diplomatic ties.



had established full diplomatic relationship with in 1992 though it had recognised the country in 1950.



is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware with the latter supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years, but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.



Israeli president Reuven had visited in November last during which both sides had decided to "broadbase" their already close defence partnership.

