India and Japan on Thursday signed three agreements in the science and technology sector to prepare an exchange programme for their young scientists and promote joint research.
The first pact was signed for an international joint exchange programme between Interdisciplinary Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences (iTHEMS) at Japanese research institute RIKEN and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (Simons-NCBS), Bengaluru.
Its aim is to identify and encourage young scientists from both the countries to collaborate in the field of theoretical biology.
The other two MoUs were inked between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST), Japan.
One of them envisages establishment of "DBT-AIST International Center for Translational & Environmental Research (DAICENTER)" in Japan to promote science and technology in both the institutions and countries.
The second one is to promote research collaboration between the DBT and the AIST in the field of Life Science and Biotechnology.
