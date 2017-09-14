India-Japan joint statement names Al-Qaida, ISIS, Pak-based JeM, LeT

India and on Thursday urged Pakistan to bring to justice terrorists who masterminded the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai and the attack on the IAF base at Pathankot in Punjab in 2016.

A joint statement released after talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and called on "Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks including those of the terrorist attack in Mumbai and the terrorist attack in Pathankot".

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen India- cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their affiliates.

Modi and Abe reiterated their support for each other country's candidature in the UN Security Council "based on the firmly shared recognition that India and are legitimate candidates for permanent membership in an expanded Security Council".

In an oblique criticism of the China-sponsored CPEC, the joint statement underlined the use of connectivity and infrastructure in an open, transparent and non-exclusive manner while ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

India has opposed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it passes through the part of Jammu and Kashmir held by Pakistan and claimed by New Delhi.