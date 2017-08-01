India just needs an enemy to cover up its internal failings: Chinese daily

is making up an imaginary " threat" because of growing threats to its own unity, a leading Chinese newspaper said on Tuesday.

"It is hard to understand India's groundless ' threat' theory," said a report in the state-run Global Times by Long Xingchun, a research fellow at The Charhar Institute and director of the Centre for Indian Studies at West Normal University.

" probably just needs an enemy, even an imagined one. With multiple nationalities, religions and languages, plus intense internal conflicts and a strong centrifugal force pushing against unity, needs an external enemy as distraction," the report said

"The previous arch-enemy will no longer suffice as grows into a big power. China, with large border areas in dispute and the memory of the 1962 war, naturally fills that place," the report added.

The report questioned India's decision to send troops into Doklam, which says is its territory, leading to a dragging stand-off between the two armies. has repeatedly told to pull back its troops.

The report asked: "Is really a strategic threat to "

It said the Siliguri Corridor on India's northeast was on a plain rather than a plateau. "It only resembles a 'chicken's neck' on a map, rather than a 'neck' in a geographical or military sense.

"Even if Chinese troops seize the 27-km wide corridor, this could in no way stop the movement of the Indian troops between the main bulk of Indian territory and its northeast. knows this well enough and dwells on the 'chicken's neck' to find an excuse for its intrusion into "

It said New Delhi was worried that if its dragging border talks with fail, Beijing will take back the areas claimed by and held by by force. " is naturally seen as a threat."

Accusing of seeing South Asia as its backyard, the report said: "Close ties between and are a threat in India's eyes although maintains a neutral stance on the Kashmir conflict and encourages and to solve it in a peaceful manner."

It said that while worried about China's growing naval might, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Seychelles and Mauritius do not see a threat from Beijing.

The report said: "By preaching about the ' threat', politicians gain votes, military officers gain budget, media gain circulation and scholars gain popularity...

"Taking as a threat and adopting hostile measures against China, if overdone, may turn into a real threat, and Indian elites should be careful how far they go."