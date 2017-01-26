TRENDING ON BS
India needs to be saved from dictatorial forces: Kejriwal in R-Day tweet

He attacked Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government's Feed Back Unit.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished the people on the occasion of Republic Day and said the country needed to be saved from "dictatorial forces".

"Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government's Feed Back Unit.

"Just a day before the Republic Day, Modiji sent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and confiscated all the files related to Delhi government's Feed Back Unit."

 

