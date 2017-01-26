India needs to be saved from dictatorial forces: Kejriwal in R-Day tweet

-
ALSO READNote ban scripted to execute Rs 8 lakh crore scam: Arvind Kejriwal Why Arvind Kejriwal should worry about governing Delhi and not Narendra Modi PM Modi wants to destroy Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi may get me killed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal announces 50% hike in minimum wages
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished the people on the occasion of Republic Day and said the country needed to be saved from "dictatorial forces".
"Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.
He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government's Feed Back Unit.
"Just a day before the Republic Day, Modiji sent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and confiscated all the files related to Delhi government's Feed Back Unit."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU