India, Pak would have to sit and talk on ongoing border tension, says US

The Indian and Pakistan issue was also raked up by a top American general at the US Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Photo: Shutterstock

India and Pakistan need to sit and talk about their ongoing border tension, the Trump Administration said today.

"We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

She was responding to a question on what role the US can play to ease down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The Indian and Pakistan issue was also raked up by a top American general at the US Congress.

"The enduring tension between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan remains unreconciled," General Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 08:35 IST

