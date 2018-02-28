India, Pak would have to sit and talk on ongoing border tension, says US

and need to sit and talk about their ongoing border tension, the said today.



"We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that," State Department told reporters at her daily news conference.



She was responding to a question on what role the US can play to ease down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.



The Indian and issue was also raked up by a top at the US Congress.



"The enduring tension between the nuclear powers of and remains unreconciled," Joseph Votel, of the US Central Command, said in his testimony before the Senate Armed