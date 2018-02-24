India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire in Uri sector along the LoC

Heavy firing exchanges started on Saturday between Indian and Pakistani troops along the (LoC) in sector of Jammu and

"Unprovoked ceasefire violation by the has been continuing in sector since 11.50 a.m.," said.

"Our troops are strongly and effectively retaliating.

Firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in," Kalia said.

The has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement in of district intermittently for the last four days.

Indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities by the has forced around 500 residents of villages close to the LoC to migrate to safer places leaving behind their homes, cattle and agricultural land.