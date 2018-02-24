India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire in Uri sector along the LoC

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Army personnel take positions and moves towards the site where militants were hiding during an encounter at Lachipora in Uri Sector of north Kahsmir. Photo: PTI

Heavy firing exchanges started on Saturday between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army has been continuing in Uri sector since 11.50 a.m.," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

"Our troops are strongly and effectively retaliating.

Firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in," Kalia said.

The Pakistani army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement in Uri of Baramulla district intermittently for the last four days.

Indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities by the Pakistani army has forced around 500 residents of villages close to the LoC to migrate to safer places leaving behind their homes, cattle and agricultural land.
First Published: Sat, February 24 2018. 15:35 IST

