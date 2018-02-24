India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire in Uri sector along the LoC

-
ALSO READPak chopper violates airspace norms, comes within 300 metres in LoC Indian Army kills three Pakistani soldiers along LoC 300 militants in Pakistan ready to enter India: Northern Command Army Chief J&K govt to build 14,460 bunkers at a cost of over Rs 4.15 bn along LoC Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
-
Heavy firing exchanges started on Saturday between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army has been continuing in Uri sector since 11.50 a.m.," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
"Our troops are strongly and effectively retaliating.
Firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in," Kalia said.
The Pakistani army has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement in Uri of Baramulla district intermittently for the last four days.
Indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities by the Pakistani army has forced around 500 residents of villages close to the LoC to migrate to safer places leaving behind their homes, cattle and agricultural land.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU