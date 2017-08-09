India ratifies 2nd commitment period of Kyoto Protocol

has ratified the second commitment period of the that commits countries to contain the emission of greenhouse gases, reaffirming its stand on climate action.



In a brief statement, India's Permanent Mission to the UN said that deposited its Instrument of Acceptance of the Doha Amendment to the under the here yesterday.



With this, became the 80th country to accept the amendment relating to the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol, the international emissions reduction treaty."India's acceptance reaffirms our continued commitment to climate action," the Indian mission said in a statement.India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who handed over India's Instrument, tweeted "maintaining momentum on Climate Change. submits instrument of acceptance of Doha Amendment to Kyoto Protocol".The is an international agreement linked to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which commits its Parties by setting internationally binding emission reduction targets.The was adopted in Kyoto, Japan, in December 1997 and entered into force in February 2005.The first commitment period under the was from 2008-2012. The Doha Amendment to the was adopted in Qatar in December 2012. The amendment includes new commitments for parties to the who agreed to take on commitments in a second commitment period from January 2013 to December 2020 and a revised list of greenhouse gases to be reported on by Parties in the second commitment period, according to the website.The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in January given its approval to ratify the second commitment period of the international treaty.

